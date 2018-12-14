POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Yemen: US Senate votes to end military support
We begin this hour here in Washington, where the Senate has voted in favor of ending US military support for the war in Yemen. It's a historic moment as the bill invoked the war powers act, a resolution that limits the power of a president to engage in conflicts abroad without the authorization of congress. Soon after, another bill was passed. It directly holds the Saudi Crown prince responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Sally Ayhan has our top story. #Yemen #YemenWar #YemenPeace
December 14, 2018
