The War in Yemen: Warring sides agree on negotiating framework
03:43
World
Meanwhile, Yemen's government and Houthi rebels have agreed to a ceasefire - and to withdrawal troops from the vital port city of Hudaida. The breakthrough came at the eleventh hour of United Nations peace talks in Sweden. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hailed the agreement as an important step toward peace. TRT's Melinda Nucifora has been covering the week-long talks for us in Rimbo, Sweden. #Yemen #YemenPeace #PeaceTalks
December 14, 2018
