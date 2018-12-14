World Share

Yemen peace talks | Kashmir, a forgotten conflict

Those suffering from the world's worst humanitarian crisis has been given a new glimmer of hope, after a series of deals were reached to quell the fighting in Yemen. Representatives from the warring parties met in the Swedish town of Rimbo, where they hashed out agreements that will impose ceasefires, and allow for the flow of humanitarian assistance. Also on this episode, we talk about Kashmir, one of world's oldest disputed regions. #YemenTalks #Kashmir