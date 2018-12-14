BizTech Share

Brexit uncertainty takes toll on businesses | Money Talks

It's been more than two years since the UK voted to leave the European Union, but the government is no closer to agreeing on the terms for Brexit. And the mounting uncertainty is making it even harder for businesses to plan for the divorce. Mobin Nasir reports. And for more, we speak to Rajneesh Narula, International Business Regulation professor at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #Brexit #business #UK