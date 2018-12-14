Huawei CFO released on bail, faces extradition | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has been released on bail after spending more than a week in detention in Canada. Her ordeal may not be over, as she now faces extradition to the United States. As Laila Humairah reports, the case has set-off a diplomatic furore between China, Canada and the US and it could be used as a bargaining chip in the ongoing trade talks between Beijing and Washington. For more on this, we speak to TRT World’s Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas. #CFO #Huawei #TradeWar
December 14, 2018
