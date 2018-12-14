Support wanes for May's Brexit plan | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
British Prime Minister Theresa May is back at the negotiating table in Brussels after surviving a no-confidence vote triggered by her own MPs. She's hoping to get more favourable terms from the EU for her Brexit plan, so she can win-over a skeptical UK parliament. But getting Brussels to play ball may also prove to be a tough task, as Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we speak to Vicky Pryce, a member of the board at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London. #Brexit #May #UK
December 14, 2018
