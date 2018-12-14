What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Will Yemen peace talks in Sweden help end the world’s worst humanitarian crisis?

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced several breakthroughs including, the withdrawal of forces from the port of Hudaida, the exchange of thousands of prisoners and establishing a humanitarian corridor into Yemen's third largest city of Taiz. Guests: Kawkab al Thaibani Co-founder of the Women for Yemen network Hamid Al-Shejni Political analyst and is the founder and CEO of Global Gate Group #Yemen #YemenPeace #war