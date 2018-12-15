POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
France Protests: Yellow Vests turn out for fifth weekend
France Protests: Yellow Vests turn out for fifth weekend
More than 65-thousand people took to the streets across France,, for a fifth weekend of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies. Officials say the number of participants and arrests were lower compared to previous weeks. But as Francis Collings reports from Paris... demonstrators are now calling for Macron's resignation and a constitutional overhaul. #FranceProtests #France #YellowVests
December 15, 2018
