POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Hate Crimes: Anti-Islam militia defend mosque protests
02:54
World
US Hate Crimes: Anti-Islam militia defend mosque protests
Staying in the US, and Kentucky gave America perhaps its most famous Muslim, the boxer Muhammad Ali. But the State is also home to an anti-Islam militia, whose leader has protested outside mosques armed with shotguns. David Wright says he's only against radicals, but local Muslims don't agree. Abubakr al Shamahi went to Louisville to talk to some of the people involved. #HateCrimes #AntiIslamMilitia #Louisville
December 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?