POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Australia accused of crimes against humanity
05:01
World
Australia accused of crimes against humanity
A new lawsuit claims the treatment of asylum seekers in Australia's offshore detention centres has breached the government's duty of care. Last year a judge awarded asylum seekers more than 50 million dollars in damages. It was the largest human rights class action settlement in Australia's history. And now, it could happen again. We speak to George Newhouse. The human rights lawyer who leads the National Justice Project, the group behind the lawsuit. #crime #Australia #NationalJusticeProject
December 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?