Australia accused of crimes against humanity

A new lawsuit claims the treatment of asylum seekers in Australia's offshore detention centres has breached the government's duty of care. Last year a judge awarded asylum seekers more than 50 million dollars in damages. It was the largest human rights class action settlement in Australia's history. And now, it could happen again. We speak to George Newhouse. The human rights lawyer who leads the National Justice Project, the group behind the lawsuit. #crime #Australia #NationalJusticeProject