POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK barbers cash in on growing grooming sector | Money Talks
02:19
BizTech
UK barbers cash in on growing grooming sector | Money Talks
In Britain, gaps are appearing in the country's traditional shopping areas, or high streets. The popularity of online shipping and high rental prices for retailers have seen an increasing number of stores shut up shop. But as Natalie Powell reports from London, it's making way for a renaissance of businesses focused on giving customers a unique experience rather than just something to buy. #UK #Economy #Business
December 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?