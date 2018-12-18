POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Madagascar Election: Two main candidates set for second run-off
02:02
World
Madagascar Election: Two main candidates set for second run-off
The World Bank says Madagascar is one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the world, and it's about to stage a presidential run-off that has people worried. People in Madagascar are worried about the economy and corruption,, as they vote for a new president on Wednesday. Usman Aliyu Uba reports on the two men running for the post, and what it could mean to people's security. #Madagascar #MadagascarElections
December 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?