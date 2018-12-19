World Share

Nerve Agent Attack: Salisbury incident strains Russia-UK relations

A spy, a nerve agent and a chilling diplomatic crisis. This year, a poisoning in the British city of Salisbury stunned people around the world. The former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was the target of an attack involving the military grade toxin known as Novichok. It marked the first time since World War II that a chemical weapon had been deployed in Europe. As Sarah Morice explains, it caused a rift in UK-Russia relations and had economic consequences for the people of Salisbury. #Salisbury, #nerveagent, #Russia