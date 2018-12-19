POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Economic challenges await Sri Lanka’s reinstated government | Money Talks
04:48
BizTech
Economic challenges await Sri Lanka’s reinstated government | Money Talks
Two months after he was fired, Ranil Wickremesinghe has been reinstated as Sri Lanka's prime minister. Now he's racing against the clock to pass a new budget, so the country doesn't default on its loan repayments. But as Mobin Nasir reports, he's lost the support of some coalition partners raising questions over his government's ability to rescue the economy. #SriLanka #RanilWickremesinghe #Economy
December 19, 2018
