What's next for France's Yellow Vest protest movement?

The Yellow Vest protests began on November 17 over the French government's plans to raise taxes on diesel and gasoline. But by the time Macron bowed to the weeks of demonstrations, protesters were demanding much more. Many workers in France are angry over a combination of low wages, high taxes and high unemployment that has left many people struggling financially. #GiletJuanes #France #Macron