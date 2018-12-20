World Share

Denmark's Remote Island: Govt to send asylum seekers to offshore island

Denmark's minority government is going ahead with legislation that is expected to make life harder for some refugees. The government and its right-wing coalition partners want to isolate failed asylum seekers on an offshore island. It's a plan that has been heavily criticised by human rights groups and the United Nations. Francis Collings reports. #Denmark #OffshoreIsland #AsylumSeekers