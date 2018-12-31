BizTech Share

EU green-lights Italy's 2019 spending plan | Money Talks

Italian stocks and bonds rallied on Wednesday after a breakthrough in budget negotiations between Rome and the European Commission. Brussels has approved Italy's revised budget. It still includes social welfare programs, but this time, without breaching EU rules designed to prevent debt crises on the continent. Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more, we speak to TRT World's Editor at large, Craig Copetas. #EU #Italy #BudgetCrisis