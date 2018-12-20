World Share

The Democratic Republic of Congo: Is a power transfer possible?

There's great trepidation – and great hope ahead of the election in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It's never experienced a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960. Current president Joseph Kabila has clung to power since the end of his second term, two years ago, but his delay tactics could finally come to an end. Joining us at the Roundtable is Koen Vlassenroot, Professor in Political and Social Sciences at Ghent University in Belgium; Winston Mano, Director of the Africa Media Centre at the University of Westminster; Okito Tongomo, President of the Congolese in Exile; and Francine Mukwaya, a Human Rights Activist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #DRC #election #Kabila #Congo