2018 Review: The US move changes the status of Jerusalem

In May, the US moved its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem after formally recognising the city as the capital of Israel. Donald Trump had reversed decades of US policy. East Jerusalem is considered an occupied territory by the United Nations, and Palestinians see it as their future capital. For many people, Trump's decision has significantly undermined both US credibility as a neutral party in the conflict, and hope of a future peace deal. Fatih Yavuz looks at the impact of the embassy move. #EastJerusalem #USembassy #Palestine