‘Night’ at Istanbul’s Natural Sciences Centre | Exhibitions | Showcase

Take a walk and explore what nature hides when the sun goes down… The latest exhibition in the Natural Sciences Centre of Istanbul's Lycee Saint-Joseph reminds us of how we've grown apart from nature and forgotten that as humans we belong somewhere in this setting.