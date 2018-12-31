‘Night’ at Istanbul’s Natural Sciences Centre | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Take a walk and explore what nature hides when the sun goes down… The latest exhibition in the Natural Sciences Centre of Istanbul’s Lycee Saint-Joseph reminds us of how we've grown apart from nature and forgotten that as humans we belong somewhere in this setting. Subscribe: http://trt.world/Showcase Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #NaturalHistory #Taxidermy #Showcase
December 31, 2018
