US pulls out of Syria. But has Daesh really been defeated?

President of the United States Donald Trump shocked the international community and many within his own administration - when he announced US troops would start pulling out of Syria. The commander in chief said Daesh had been defeated, so it was time for soldiers to come home. He broke the news just days after Turkey announced it would launch a third military operation in northern Syria targeting PKK affiliate, the YPG terror group.