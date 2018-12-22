POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Spain Protests: Catalans rally against Spanish govt meeting
Spain Protests: Catalans rally against Spanish govt meeting
Spanish police have been on high alert in Barcelona. Catalan separatists are demonstrating against the presence of the Spanish cabinet, which met in the city on Friday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who runs a minority government in Madrid is trying to win over Catalan politicians to strengthen his national government. Protestors are continuing to demand independence for their region. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Spain #Catalonia #Independence
December 22, 2018
