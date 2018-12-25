POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
DRC Crisis: Displaced people work to help community
02:15
World
DRC Crisis: Displaced people work to help community
An Ebola epidemic and a conflict that has displaced millions of people, the Democratic Republic of Congo is now being seen as the world's most ignored crisis. Aid agencies including the Norwegian Refugee Council and the International Rescue Committee are among those who describe the level of violence in the country as "outrageous". But as Caitlin McGee reports, one group of volunteers is trying to help communities in some of the most remote regions. #DRCongo #DisplacedPeople #Ebola
December 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?