2018 Review: Ethiopia, Eritrea ended their long-standing war
03:21
World
2018 Review: Ethiopia, Eritrea ended their long-standing war
There's been a lot of coverage in 2018 about conflicts around the world. But there was also news about one that ended. When Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in April, he extended an olive branch to Eritrea, and the two countries set aside their 20-year war. Coletta Wanjohi talked with both Ethiopians and Eritreans about what the peace agreement has meant for them. #2018Review #Ethiopia #Eritrea
December 25, 2018
