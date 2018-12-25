POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Turkish forces bolster troops ahead of Syria op
02:24
World
The War in Syria: Turkish forces bolster troops ahead of Syria op
Turkish forces have bolstered their troop numbers in northern Syria after Ankara announced it would start a military operation there. They will target the YPG terror group which has been backed by Washington in the fight against Daesh. However that operation is being delayed as the US withdraws its forces from the area. TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth has been on the ground near Manbij embedded with the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army and brings us this exclusive report. #Turkey #Syria #Manbij
December 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?