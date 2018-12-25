World Share

The War in Syria: Turkish forces bolster troops ahead of Syria op

Turkish forces have bolstered their troop numbers in northern Syria after Ankara announced it would start a military operation there. They will target the YPG terror group which has been backed by Washington in the fight against Daesh. However that operation is being delayed as the US withdraws its forces from the area. TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth has been on the ground near Manbij embedded with the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army and brings us this exclusive report. #Turkey #Syria #Manbij