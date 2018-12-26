POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan Whaling: Tokyo to resume commercial hunting in July
Japan Whaling: Tokyo to resume commercial hunting in July
Japan has decided to resume commercial whaling in July and is withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission. The decision was announced after the commission refused Japan's request to resume some commercial whaling in September. Japan says most whale species are not endangered and eating whale meat is a part of their culture. As Akanksha Saxena reports, the decision is being criticised by world leaders and environmentalists. #Japan #WhaleHunt #Pasific
December 26, 2018
