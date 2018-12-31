World Share

Sudan Protests: Rallies are biggest since Bashir took office

It's rare to see people in Sudan protesting against their president, but in the past week, there have been demonstrations demanding the end to almost 30 years of rule by Omar al Bashir. In Khartoum, at least three people have been killed during the latest protests, when security forces fired tear gas and bullets in the air. 22 people have died since last Wednesday. Ali Mustafa has the latest. #Sudan #Protests #OmarAlBashir