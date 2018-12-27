Changing retail trends in 2018 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
While brick and mortar retailers struggle, sales are booming for online sellers. Revenue for the biggest of them all, Amazon, is expected to rise beyond two billion dollars for 2018. And it's spending some of that money to build new headquarters in two US cities. #Retailers #OnlineShop #Amazon Meanwhile, in the UK, pop-up retailers are enjoying a boom, particularly over the Christmas shopping period. With traditional retail businesses going bust in recent months, these temporary stores are popping up in their place. And with plenty of retail space now available, some analysts say pop-ups are becoming the new normal. Catherine Drew reports and independent retail analyst Richard Hyman joins us from London.
December 27, 2018
