Diversity finds success at the box office | Money Talks

For years, Hollywood critics have cried foul over the lack of diversity in blockbuster movies. At the same time, film studios have struggled to find the right formula of a racially inclusive cast that brings box office success. In 2018, films like 'Black Panther' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' went above and beyond, setting the stage for diversity to shine on the silver screen. Laila Humairah reports and Milica Pesic, Executive director of the Media Diversity Institute NGO, joins us from London. #BoxOffice #Hollywood #Cinema