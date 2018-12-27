Labour shortage threatens Japanese economy | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Japan's population is aging and shrinking faster than any other major economy in the world. The International Monetary Fund says that could cost one percent of GDP a year over the next three decades. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government is opening new doors to keep the graying nation vibrant. Dr. Seijiro Takeshita is the dean of the school of management and information at the University of Shizuoka in Japan. He told us how the economy will benefit from the influx of foreign workers. #Japan #Economy #LabourShortage
December 27, 2018
