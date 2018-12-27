POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Chinese exporters squeezed by US tariffs | Money Talks
06:44
BizTech
Chinese exporters squeezed by US tariffs | Money Talks
The US kicked off 2018 by slapping tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines. Most of those are produced in China, and the move escalated into a trade war between the world's two largest economies with successive rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Samantha Vadas reports on the strain felt on the factory floor in China and independent China strategist Andrew Leung joins us from Hong Kong. #China #Export #UStariffs
December 27, 2018
