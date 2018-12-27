BizTech Share

Chinese exporters squeezed by US tariffs | Money Talks

The US kicked off 2018 by slapping tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines. Most of those are produced in China, and the move escalated into a trade war between the world's two largest economies with successive rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Samantha Vadas reports on the strain felt on the factory floor in China and independent China strategist Andrew Leung joins us from Hong Kong. #China #Export #UStariffs