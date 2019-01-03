POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mature Students: Tertiary Education At Any Age?
26:00
World
Students often pursue a tertiary education after they finish secondary school, but there are some who think that a university education can transform your life at any age. Should students begin degree courses at a time in their lives when many are thinking about slowing down? #MatureStudents, #highereducation, #University, #degrees At the Roundtable was Sir Alan Tuckett, Professor of Education at the University of Wolverhampton and Adviser to UNESCO on Lifelong Learning; Camilla Mount, Access and Partnerships Manager, Birkbeck University; Mark Fox, Mature Student; and Nigel Smith, Managing Director of Courses and Learning at Future Learn. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #MatureStudents #learning #education
January 3, 2019
