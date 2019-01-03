World Share

Adrenaline Junkies: Loving life or cheating death?

Daredevils, thrill seekers, adrenaline junkies – they are of a rare breed who not only defy danger but appear to relish it. So what drives them to push themselves to the extreme and is the experience worth risking your life? At the Roundtable was Alain Robert, the French ‘Spider-man’; Eric Brymer, Professor of Adventure Sports at Leeds Beckett University; Martin Harris, Director of the Skydive Centre London; and Rupert Cawte, Instructor and Centre Manager at The Kitesurf Centre in East Sussex. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Adrenaline #ExtremeSports #Basejumping