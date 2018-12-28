POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
2018: A roller-coaster year for the NATO allies Turkey and the United States
02:30
World
2018: A roller-coaster year for the NATO allies Turkey and the United States
2018 has been a roller-coaster year for Turkey-US relations. Numerous events - including the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the imprisonment of Pastor Andrew Brunson and the war in Syria have taken a toll on the NATO allies. Sometimes friends but often foes, the controversies have had a severe impact on Turkey's economy. Omer Kablan explains. #TurkeyUsRelations #nato #NatoAllies
December 28, 2018
