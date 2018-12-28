World Share

DRC Elections: Young activists want to change the future

A general election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will go ahead on Sunday after long delays. Many of the country's voters are young. 65 percent of the population in the DRC is under the age of 25, and many complain of a lack of opportunity and jobs. As John Joe Regan reports from Kinshasa, winning over the youth vote will be tough task for the ruling party. #DRCongo #GeneralElection