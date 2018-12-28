POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War In Syria: Reports 'inaccurate' of regime forces in Manbij
01:49
World
The War In Syria: Reports 'inaccurate' of regime forces in Manbij
The Syrian regime lost the northern city of Manbij more than six years ago. Its residents have endured years of offensives by opposition groups, Daesh and YPG terrorists. All have taken control of the city at one time or another. But now the YPG has issued an appeal as it faces a military advance by Turkey. And as Yasin Eken reports, it's turned to Damascus for help. #Syria #Manbij #YPG
December 28, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?