The War In Syria: Reports 'inaccurate' of regime forces in Manbij

The Syrian regime lost the northern city of Manbij more than six years ago. Its residents have endured years of offensives by opposition groups, Daesh and YPG terrorists. All have taken control of the city at one time or another. But now the YPG has issued an appeal as it faces a military advance by Turkey. And as Yasin Eken reports, it's turned to Damascus for help. #Syria #Manbij #YPG