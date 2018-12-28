World Share

DC Direct: Online Shopping is Booming

Online shopping is continuously booming in the US​. The Internet is bringing people around the world closer everyday, and those connections are changing the way business is being done as well. What’s causing this rise, and how are the small businesses are going to be affected? Tune into DC Direct as we speak to Kristian Henderson, founder of BLK+GRN, and economist Stan Veuger about this popular trend. #US #OnlineShopping #Business