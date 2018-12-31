BizTech Share

Saudi Aramco IPO postponed to 2020 | Money Talks

Saudi Aramco is thought to be the world's most valuable company, but for the time being, its riches will stay in the family. That's after Saudi Arabia postponed a highly- anticipated initial public offering, disappointing investors around the world. Ellen Wald, president of the energy consulting firm Transversal Consulting and the author of the book Saudi Inc., joins us from Jacksonville, Florida. #SaudiAramco #IPO #Energy