POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
FAANG stocks lose steam on Wall Street in 2018 | Money Talks
05:16
BizTech
FAANG stocks lose steam on Wall Street in 2018 | Money Talks
Financial markets entered 2018 on a high, fueled by optimism over growth, especially in the tech sector. The so-called FAANG stocks - made up of the biggest tech firms in the US - hit record highs and became a darling for investors. But as Laila Humairah reports, it didn't take long for them to fall out of love. For more, Bob O`Donnell, President and Chief Analyst at TECHnalysis Resarch, joins from Foster City, California. #FAANG #WallStreet #Finance
December 31, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?