Bangladesh Elections: Sheikh Hasina's Awami League wins by landslide
02:22
World
In Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won a landslide victory in an election that's seen marred by deadly violence since campaining began three weeks ago. It will be her third straight term as the country's leader. But opposition parties have rejected the result, saying the election was rigged. Shamim Chowdhury reports from Dhaka. #Bangladesh #SheikhHasina #AwamiLeague
January 3, 2019
