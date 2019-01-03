BizTech Share

UK parliament vote on divorce deal nears | Money Talks

With the Christmas and New Year break over, there are just two weeks to go before a crucial vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. The UK parliament will finally decide on her proposal after May delayed a planned vote last year in the face of certain defeat. Paolo Montecillo finds out if the prime minister will be able to win enough support this time around to avoid a no-deal divorce. For more on the story, we speak to Rajneesh Narula, international business regulation professor at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #Brexit #TheresaMay #UK