POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK parliament vote on divorce deal nears | Money Talks
06:03
BizTech
UK parliament vote on divorce deal nears | Money Talks
With the Christmas and New Year break over, there are just two weeks to go before a crucial vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. The UK parliament will finally decide on her proposal after May delayed a planned vote last year in the face of certain defeat. Paolo Montecillo finds out if the prime minister will be able to win enough support this time around to avoid a no-deal divorce. For more on the story, we speak to Rajneesh Narula, international business regulation professor at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #Brexit #TheresaMay #UK
January 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?