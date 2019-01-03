BizTech Share

China manufacturing PMI fell to 49.9 last month | Money Talks

The latest economic data out of China is reinforcing the view that the world's second largest economy is losing steam. A private survey shows Chinese small and medium-sized companies are feeling the squeeze because of trade tensions with the United States. And for more on this, we speak to Ann Lee, CEO of technology investment consortium, Coterie, and the author of the book "Will China's Economy Collapse?"