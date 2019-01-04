World Share

US Congress Opens: Democrats pass budget to 'end' govt shutdown

We start in the US, where the Democrats have officially taken control of the House of Representatives after the November midterm elections. Their first act was to pass a budget designed to bring an end to the government shutdown which has seen hundreds of thousands of federal employees temporarily laid off or having to work without pay. However Donald Trump has said he will not sign it unless it contains five billion dollars to build a wall along the Mexican border. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington. #UScongress #USdemocrats #Trump