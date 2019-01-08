World Share

DC Direct: US government shutdown

The US government shutdown is in its second week, and with Democrats and Republicans unwilling to end their standoff over the border wall, it looks like there’s no end in sight. So how did we get here, and who is paying the consequences? Tune into DC Direct as we talk with Camila Dechalus of CQ Roll Call and DC residents to see just much of an impact this shutdown is having on the US. #GovernmentShutdown #shutdown #USgovernment