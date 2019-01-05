POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iraq's Christians: Minority community remain fearful of Daesh
02:21
World
Iraq's Christians: Minority community remain fearful of Daesh
Daesh took control of one-third of Iraq in 2014. And since then, a local church organization says the number of Christians there has dropped from 500,000 to 200,000. More that a year ago, Baghdad declared the group had been defeated. But the thousands of Christians who fled their homelands in the district of Hamdaneyah say they're not convinced. Altaf Ahmad has the details from Baghdad. #IraqChristians #Iraq #Daesh
January 5, 2019
