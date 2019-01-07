POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Talks: Theresa May needs extra assurances from the EU
02:30
World
Brexit Talks: Theresa May needs extra assurances from the EU
Politicians in the UK return to work this week after their Christmas break but there is still only one issue confronting them: Brexit and Prime Minister Theresa May's controversial deal to deliver it. A vote on it is scheduled for next week, but it is by no means clear she has won enough support to see it through as the March 29th deadline for the UK to leave the EU looms. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Brexit #TheresaMay
January 7, 2019
