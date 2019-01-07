World Share

Imran Khan: Pakistan's 'golden era' | Exclusive Interview

In an exclusive interview, Pakistan's recently elected Prime Minister Imran Khan tells TRT World that he will no longer fight other countries' wars. Plus, find out why he won't criticise China, and how he plans to eradicate corruption. 1:05 On corruption 5:21 On Pakistan-Turkey relationship 8:15 On Pakistan's ties with the United States 11:24 On peace in Afghanistan 13:02 On Asia Bibi 16:46 On China's treatment of Uighurs 19:00 On India and Kashmir #ImranKhan #Pakistan #NayaPakistan #عمران_خان