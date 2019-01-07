POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Imran Khan: Pakistan's 'golden era' | Exclusive Interview
21:45
World
Imran Khan: Pakistan's 'golden era' | Exclusive Interview
In an exclusive interview, Pakistan's recently elected Prime Minister Imran Khan tells TRT World that he will no longer fight other countries' wars. Plus, find out why he won't criticise China, and how he plans to eradicate corruption. 1:05 On corruption 5:21 On Pakistan-Turkey relationship 8:15 On Pakistan's ties with the United States 11:24 On peace in Afghanistan 13:02 On Asia Bibi 16:46 On China's treatment of Uighurs 19:00 On India and Kashmir #ImranKhan #Pakistan #NayaPakistan #عمران_خان
January 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?