POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Imran Khan delivering for Pakistan?
24:32
World
Is Imran Khan delivering for Pakistan?
The charismatic cricket legend turned leader battled for more than two decades to govern his nation. Now that he has the top job, Imran Khan has promised to usher in Pakistan's ‘golden era’. But what do his critics make of his plans to fight corruption and improve ties with India? Guests: Miftah Ismail Pakistan’s former Finance Minister in Nawaz Sharif's administration Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting Imtiaz Gul Author and founder of the Center for Research and Security Studies
January 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?