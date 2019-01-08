World Share

Is Imran Khan delivering for Pakistan?

The charismatic cricket legend turned leader battled for more than two decades to govern his nation. Now that he has the top job, Imran Khan has promised to usher in Pakistan's ‘golden era’. But what do his critics make of his plans to fight corruption and improve ties with India? Guests: Miftah Ismail Pakistan’s former Finance Minister in Nawaz Sharif's administration Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting Imtiaz Gul Author and founder of the Center for Research and Security Studies