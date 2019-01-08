POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Protests continue in Paris despite concessions | Money Talks
05:27
BizTech
French President Emmanuel Macron's hopes for a fresh start in 2019 have been dashed, as riots rocked Paris over the weekend. Yellow Vest protesters say government concessions announced last year don't go far enough. Paolo Montecillo tells us what they really want. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from the heart of the strike in Paris. #protests #FranceProtests #ParisProtests
January 8, 2019
