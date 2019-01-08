BizTech Share

Theresa May needs extra assurances from the EU | Money Talks

This week British politicians return to work after their Christmas break and there's still only one issue confronting them: Brexit and Prime Minister Theresa May's controversial deal to deliver it. A vote on it is scheduled for next week, but it's by no means clear she has won enough support to see it through. Meanwhile, the March 29th deadline for the UK to leave the EU fast approaches. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Ian Begg, professorial research fellow at the European Institute of the London School of Economics joins us from London. #Brexit #TheresaMay #EU